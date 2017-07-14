The French Army Played A Daft Punk Medley And Donald Trump Wasn’t Impressed

#Daft Punk #Donald Trump
07.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

July 14 marks Bastille Day in France, and to celebrate, French president Emmanuel Macron, U.S. president Donald Trump (the two of whom had a super long and uncomfortable handshake), and other dignitaries were treated to a parade. Once that was over, a French army marching band performed a medley of songs by one of the country’s most celebrated cultural exports, Daft Punk. Based on his expression, Trump didn’t particularly enjoy the brass-heavy combination of “One More Time,” “Get Lucky,” and “Harder Better Faster Stronger.”

A video of the performance (above, via The Guardian) cuts back and forth between the band, Macron, and Trump, the latter two not appearing to understand quite what’s going on during the “One More Time” portion; Macron smiled politely, while Trump maintained an unamused expression. Trump’s probably a purist and prefers the more electronics studio version, or perhaps the live performance from Alive 2007. Or he just doesn’t know what’s going on.

Macron lights up when he presumably recognizes “Get Lucky,” though, and while Trump’s face doesn’t really change, it does look like he said the word “beautiful” to somebody, so maybe he’s not as displeased about it as he looks. Either way, he probably likes Daft Punk more than press secretary Sean Spicer does.

Whatever the case, we’ll always have this China-centric Daft Punk and Donald Trump mash-up:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk#Donald Trump
TAGSDaft Punkdonald trump

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP