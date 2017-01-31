Daft Punk Will Perform With The Weeknd In Their Return To The Grammys

01.31.17 51 mins ago

Daft Punk must really like the Grammys. The legendary helmeted French electronic duo is set to return to the stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for the first time since they appeared at 56th Grammys ceremony in 2014 which saw them joined by Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, and Nile Rodgers.

They will appear with the Weeknd to perform selections from their pair of track collaborations on the Weeknd’s smash hit Starboy, including the title track and “I Feel It Coming.”

Other than their 2014 Grammy appearance, Daft Punk never toured behind 2013’s Grammy-dominating Random Access Memories (In case you don’t remember the full album, it’s the one with that track “Get Lucky” that’s been playing pretty much non-stop since 2013). However, the lack of live appearances might change fairly soon.

Also set to perform is an “all-star collaboration” between A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, and Dave Grohl. Tribe and .Paak previously collaborated on a track from Tribe’s epic 2016 record We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, but Grohl’s involvement is a headscratcher.

Other performers throughout the evening include Bruno Mars, Adele, Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

The Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, February 12th at 8 p.m. EST, with host James Corden.

