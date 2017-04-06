Getty Image

Virtuoso frontman Damon Albarn, the (the lead human for the animated band Gorillaz), is happy to report that he has 40 Gorillaz songs he’s working on beyond the 19 featured on the band’s forthcoming release, Humanz. This isn’t too much of a surprise considering the former Britpop icon turned demonic hip-hop orchestrator is one of the most prolific songwriters over the last two decades. Hell, he wrote the band’s fourth album on his iPad while touring for Plastic Beach.

He alzo lovez replacing the S in a word with a Z.

The welcome nugget of info comes from a brief snippet off Albarn’s visit to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, where he’ll debut a new track off Humanz featuring Pusha-T and Mavis Staples on April 6th. “I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he said (h/t Pitchfork). Albarn continued, saying he has 40-45 tracks in the backlog, which means, “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.” Not to use an appropriately British phrase, but you’re just being cheeky now, Damon.

Whether these tracks will end up on a D-Sides of sorts or a different album remains to be seen. Hopefully, we’ll get them one way or another. We all need another song about Bill Murray.

Humanz drops on April 28th.

(Via Pitchfork)