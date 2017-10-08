SNL opened this week’s episode with a tribute to the victims of Las Vegas and Tom Petty with country superstar Jason Aldean. The country superstar was on stage at Route 91 Festival when shots started to rain down onto the crowd from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel and casino. His surprise appearance on SNL was a refreshing and emotional way to start the show, ignoring the typical Trump cold open we’ve seen over the past year, but they reportedly weren’t the first to reach out to the artist for an appearance to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre.
UFC president Dana White tells TMZ that he invited Aldean to the UFC 216 event on Saturday night in Las Vegas. White had questioned delaying the event in the wake of the shooting, but it soon became an event to pay respects to the first responders and victims according to ESPN. White told the network that he expected “1,500 first responders from local police, firefighters and EMT departments” at the event alongside “several victims.” This was a selling point on his invitation to Aldean, an offer that was turned down for SNL according to TMZ:
White says Aldean’s people turned down the offer — saying he was shaken up from the shooting and might never perform live again.
White says he stressed that the survivors who would be attending UFC 216 were shot while watching Aldean perform and it would mean a lot to them … and the city of Las Vegas. Still, he declined…
“His image was more important then coming back to Vegas and playing for the people who are his fans and who got shot watching him play,” White says.
“F*ck you Jason Aldean. Stay out of Vegas.”
Better
Country Music just says No to Human Dog Fighting.
love how since he couldn’t get aldean that next up on his list was everlast.