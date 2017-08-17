It Turns Out James Bond Is A Huge Fan Of The Band Car Seat Headrest

MGM

In case you didn’t hear, there was some major news that recently came out regarding Daniel Craig. What you haven’t heard yet? Okay, here it is: It turns out he’s a huge fan of the indie rock band Car Seat Headrest. Oh, he’s also coming back to play James Bond one more time too; but, I mean, Car Seat Headrest!

As Stereogum noted, Craig’s cast mate on his upcoming film Lucky Logan, Jack Quaid recently made a promotional appearance on the Today Show where he chatted it up with Hoda Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford. During the course of their five-minute conversation, Quaid revealed that while filming, Craig took the entire cast — uncluding Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes — to go see Car Seat Headrest perform live.

As Quaid says in the clip, “It was one of the best nights of my life.” Yeah, you know what? I bet it was. I honestly can’t imagine how incredible it must feel to absolutely lose your mind to “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” while standing next to both James Bond and Kylo Ren from Star Wars. For her part, Hoda not only seems to know who Car Seat Headrest are, but she declares her love for them at the mere mention of their name. Nicely done Hoda.

The only question remains: Did Craig get into the band following the release of their breakthrough Teens Of Denial, or was he down with them going into their earliest Bandcamp days?

You can watch this stunning revelation in the video below.