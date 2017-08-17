It Turns Out James Bond Is A Huge Fan Of The Band Car Seat Headrest

#Daniel Craig #James Bond
08.17.17 53 mins ago

MGM

In case you didn’t hear, there was some major news that recently came out regarding Daniel Craig. What you haven’t heard yet? Okay, here it is: It turns out he’s a huge fan of the indie rock band Car Seat Headrest. Oh, he’s also coming back to play James Bond one more time too; but, I mean, Car Seat Headrest!

As Stereogum noted, Craig’s cast mate on his upcoming film Lucky Logan, Jack Quaid recently made a promotional appearance on the Today Show where he chatted it up with Hoda Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford. During the course of their five-minute conversation, Quaid revealed that while filming, Craig took the entire cast — uncluding Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes — to go see Car Seat Headrest perform live.

As Quaid says in the clip, “It was one of the best nights of my life.” Yeah, you know what? I bet it was. I honestly can’t imagine how incredible it must feel to absolutely lose your mind to “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” while standing next to both James Bond and Kylo Ren from Star Wars. For her part, Hoda not only seems to know who Car Seat Headrest are, but she declares her love for them at the mere mention of their name. Nicely done Hoda.

The only question remains: Did Craig get into the band following the release of their breakthrough Teens Of Denial, or was he down with them going into their earliest Bandcamp days?

You can watch this stunning revelation in the video below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daniel Craig#James Bond
TAGSCar Seat HeadrestDANIEL CRAIGJAMES BONDWill Toledo

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP