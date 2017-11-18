Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Dap-Kings marked the first anniversary of their supremely talented frontwoman’s passing with an incredible and soul-stirring performance in her honor on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Intro’d with poignancy by Fallon, The Dap-Kings performed an electrifying combo of “Sail On” and “Searching For A New Day” that included a colossal assist in the form of Jones’ stunning vocals appearing via vinyl.

“We are The Dap-Kings and we are so happy pleased to celebrating here on the Tonight Show the release of our brand new record Soul of a Woman,” declared guitarist Binky Griptite. “And it features a woman who’s known as the brightest star on the Daptones’ soul universe, and unfortunately our sister is not here to celebrate with us tonight, but we’re gonna have a celebration anyway.”

It’s a magnificent performance that underlines how remarkable Jones was and the Dap-Kings are, complete with footage of Jones that fits masterfully with the Tonight Show tribute and succeeds as a complete product that is downright visceral.

Soul Of A Woman made its official debut on Friday to glowing reviews. We have the music video for “Matter of Time” nestled below for your additional Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings needs.