The Dap-Kings Deliver An Incredible Soul-Stirring Tribute To Sharon Jones On ‘Fallon’

#Jimmy Fallon
Trending Writer
11.18.17

The Dap-Kings marked the first anniversary of their supremely talented frontwoman’s passing with an incredible and soul-stirring performance in her honor on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Intro’d with poignancy by Fallon, The Dap-Kings performed an electrifying combo of “Sail On” and “Searching For A New Day” that included a colossal assist in the form of Jones’ stunning vocals appearing via vinyl.

“We are The Dap-Kings and we are so happy pleased to celebrating here on the Tonight Show the release of our brand new record Soul of a Woman,” declared guitarist Binky Griptite. “And it features a woman who’s known as the brightest star on the Daptones’ soul universe, and unfortunately our sister is not here to celebrate with us tonight, but we’re gonna have a celebration anyway.”

It’s a magnificent performance that underlines how remarkable Jones was and the Dap-Kings are, complete with footage of Jones that fits masterfully with the Tonight Show tribute and succeeds as a complete product that is downright visceral.

Soul Of A Woman made its official debut on Friday to glowing reviews. We have the music video for “Matter of Time” nestled below for your additional Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings needs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSdap kingsjimmy fallonsharon jonesSharon JOnes and the dap kings

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP