Over the years, Dashboard Confessional swelled from the solo project of Chris Carrabba to a full-fledged emo band, earning legions of fans along the way and a trio of gold records. But though the band has toured regularly over the past eight years, they haven’t released a new album since 2009’s After The Ending. But that’s all about to change, as Carrabba and co have announced the seventh full-length from the project, Crooked Shadows, due for release on February 9th.

The album will be released by Fueled By Ramen, the beloved pop-punk home of acts like Paramore and Panic! At The Disco. Carrabba appeared with Zane Lowe this morning on his Beats 1 show to announce the project, describing the invigorating feeling of hearing something he’s been working on for years finally make it to the radio.

Carrabba spoke about the new record’s sound:

“Those first records I made where it was just me and the microphone like you have at your studio and that’s it. And a closet to stand in to try to get some reverb. I wanted that but with a full band. Just write a song, go right in. Guys don’t know it yet but they’re going to learn it by the end of the track. You hear the band, the songs forming. They have life to them.”

On lead single “We Fight,” Carrabba channels The Gaslight Anthem for a gruff verse before busting into an anthemic, soaring chorus. It’s infectious and manages to hit on what the band does best, pulling huge emotional swells from unexpected sources.

Give a listen to “We Fight” above, and check out the Crooked Shadows tracklist and album art below.