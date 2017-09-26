Dave Chappelle Continues To Own Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ And Covers It With Ed Sheeran

#Ed Sheeran #Radiohead #Dave Chappelle
09.26.17 18 mins ago

“Creep” is a Radiohead song, but over the past year or so, Dave Chappelle has pretty much made it his own. First he reportedly covered it at a Portland strip club, then again at Erykah Badu’s birthday party, and then yet again at a Saturday Night Live after party. We already know that Chappelle is buds with John Mayer, and now he’s welcomed Ed Sheeran into his inner musical circle by heading to a bar and performing his much beloved Radiohead song with him.

After a performance at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. last Tuesday, Sheeran popped into the Eighteenth Street Lounge to join a celebration honoring 30 years in comedy for Chappelle. As the video above shows, the two joined French musician Frédéric Yonnet on stage at some point and performed a slightly jazzy, saxophone-laden version of “Creep.” Chappelle, with a glass bottle and cigarette in hand, may have had a drink or two at this point, and it certainly looks like he and Sheeran were enjoying themselves.

Sheeran also stuck around and performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” so check out that footage below, and watch him perform “Creep” with Chappelle above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran#Radiohead#Dave Chappelle
TAGSDAVE CHAPPELLEED SHEERANRADIOHEAD

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP