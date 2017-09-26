Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Creep” is a Radiohead song, but over the past year or so, Dave Chappelle has pretty much made it his own. First he reportedly covered it at a Portland strip club, then again at Erykah Badu’s birthday party, and then yet again at a Saturday Night Live after party. We already know that Chappelle is buds with John Mayer, and now he’s welcomed Ed Sheeran into his inner musical circle by heading to a bar and performing his much beloved Radiohead song with him.

After a performance at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. last Tuesday, Sheeran popped into the Eighteenth Street Lounge to join a celebration honoring 30 years in comedy for Chappelle. As the video above shows, the two joined French musician Frédéric Yonnet on stage at some point and performed a slightly jazzy, saxophone-laden version of “Creep.” Chappelle, with a glass bottle and cigarette in hand, may have had a drink or two at this point, and it certainly looks like he and Sheeran were enjoying themselves.

Sheeran also stuck around and performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” so check out that footage below, and watch him perform “Creep” with Chappelle above.