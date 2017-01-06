The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

Dave Chappelle Continues His Return Tour By Hopping On Stage With John Mayer To Cover Nirvana

01.06.17 17 mins ago

John Mayer already surprised fans with a secret show at LA’s Hotel Cafe to support his upcoming album, The Search for Everything. But during the show, fans in attendance — and with their phones out — got another surprise when Dave Chappelle hit the stage to sing a few covers with Mayer.

The pair hit on Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” and then switched up Tom Petty’s classic “Free Fallin'” for a little throwback action. It’s certainly not the first time for Chappelle, a guy who always seems to be able to hop on a stage and bust out an old song or two. It’s also a nice way to remember the good times from Chappelle’s Show, particularly the sketch where Mayer helped Chappelle show the way different music can affect different groups of people.

Last night was a dream 💤

A photo posted by James Welsh (@jameshwelsh) on

Chappelle’s public return has been nice so far and has featured a fair share of nods to his old work. He brought back a set of Chappelle’s Show characters for his appearance on SNL, giving us that nostalgic dose following his biting monologue that gave us a preview of his trio of comedy specials.

