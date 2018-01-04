Dave Grohl is a versatile guy: He rocks (obviously) as the Foo Fighters’ frontman, he plays a convincing werewolf, and he’s apparently into crafting as well. A Reddit user posted a photo to the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit recently of their friend posing with Grohl at a Michaels arts and crafts store.

It’s always fun to see larger-than-life figures like Grohl doing mundane, everyday things like this, but the real fun here lies in the comments, where users went nuts with the Foo Fighters craft puns. Here are a few of my favorites:

There goes my hero. Watch him as he sews.