Dave Grohl Will Rock ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ As A Guest Host

It’s safe to say that Dave Grohl is the ultimate Good Dude of the music world. Between literally giving a fan the shoes off his feet and perfecting a Christopher Walken impression, the Foo Fighters’ frontman truly seems like the kind of guy you’d want to keep around. Further cementing that status is the news that Grohl will be filling in as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Kimmel takes some time off.

Kimmel has been very open about his son’s health issues in the past, and the reason for his leave of absence is for Billy’s open heart surgery. While Billy is “doing great,” he requires two more open heart surgeries on his road to recovery.

Grohl will kick off the string of guest hosts on Tuesday, followed by Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, and Shaquille O’Neal for the rest of the week. Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper and slated to appear on Grohl’s episode, so here’s hoping Grohl will join Cooper’s performance. This isn’t Grohl’s first time behind the late night desk, filling in for Chelsea Handler for a week of Chelsea Lately back in 2013. He and the rest of the guest hosts are sure to be up to the task, so be sure to add it to your TV viewing plans for the upcoming week.

(Via Consequence of Sound)