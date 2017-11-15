Dave Grohl Joined Guns N’ Roses For ‘Paradise City’ In Tulsa And There Was A Lot Of Headbanging

Fans in attendance Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour stop in Tulsa, OK were treated to a surprise last night, when Dave Grohl — who according to Axl Rose “just happened to be in the neighborhood” — walked onstage, guitar in hand, just before the band launched into their closing number “Paradise City.” Adding another guitar to the mix definitely helped up the intensity of the song, with Grohl also lending his vocal talents to the chorus alongside Axl.

These reunion shows are already something else, but the addition of another superstar on stage sure doesn’t hurt. Check out a short video of the first two minutes of “Paradise City,” which was posted to Guns N’ Roses’ Facebook page, above, as well as a fan-shot clip of the full song below. It’s truly something to behold.

After the gig, both Slash and Duff McKagan took to Twitter to thank Grohl for his appearance, and the official Guns N’ Roses Twitter shared some photos of the all-star collaboration.

