Pharrell Williams, The Roots, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapelton and more have been announced as performers for A Concert For Charlottesville, a benefit show put on by Charlottesville natives Dave Matthews Band in the wake of last month’s tragic protests of white supremacists.

Tributes from all over the world have been given to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was struck and killed during the protest by a white supremacist. Her mother denounced hate in a passionate speech at the 2017 Video Music Awards, echoing the sentiments of musicians across the globe. The concert will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Scott Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

According to a press release, tickets to the upcoming event will be free and attendees are encouraged to donate to the Concert For Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Beneficiaries of the fund will include victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide. To donate to the fund, click here.

A Concert For Charlottesville

Tickets will be allocated initially to residents of the greater Charlottesville area, and also to UVA students, faculty and staff. An online ticket request period is currently underway at www.concertforcharlottesville.com and will end on Monday, September 11, at noon EST. A limited number of tickets will also be available at a walk-up, no service charge box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, September 15, at 10 AM EST.