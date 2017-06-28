After a long battle with cancer, Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died. The news was shared with the public via Facebook posts from Rick Nelson of the Whigs and the band page of My Jerusalem, another act Rosser played in before being diagnosed with colon cancer.

“There are no words to express how much I love you David Rosser,” the band’s Jeff Klein wrote. ‘I had the honor of playing music and living with you in multiple bands. I started My Jerusalem as a result of your encouragement. We recorded the whole first album over so many unforgettable days and nights in your apartment together. You, me, Rick, and Cully. Some of my best memories. It sparked a fire I feared I had lost. Having you as a friend is and will be one of the finest accomplishments of my entire life. You are truly a rare treasure. I will carry you with me everywhere I go. Love you infinitely and eternally.”

Previously, the Afghan Whigs had hosted special concerts where they played their album Black Love to raise money for Rosser’s medical bills after the group found out that Rosser’s cancer was inoperable. And a GoFundMe supporting the artist raised an additional $65,000 for Rosser and his family. Take a look at the tributes to Rosser up top and below.