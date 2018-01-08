Getty Image

On what would have been David Bowie’s 71st birthday, the Brooklyn Museum has announced additional events to coincide with the “David Bowie Is” exhibit that is set to open on March 2nd and run through much of the summer. According to a statement, the exhibit itself will include “exclusive elements that explore Bowie’s relationship with America, his latter day works, and more.”

For the most part, the additional events will take place after hours at the museum, and will include several films in which Bowie appears, an evening of music, and a Bowie-themed costume dance party. Tickets for both the exhibit and the after-hours events are available now on the Brooklyn Museum’s website, with the first late-night film screening taking place on on Thursday, March 8th. Check out a full listing of events below.

March 8 — Little Cinema Presents Basquiat (7PM, $16)

An immersive screening of the biographical drama Basquiat (Julian Schnabel, 1996), featuring David Bowie as Andy Warhol, layered with live performances by artists, musicians, and dancers.

March 29 — Bowie Soundbook (7PM, $16)

Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber pays tribute to David Bowie’s songbook with an evening of experimental covers in their unique style of soul, jazz, and hip-hop.

April 7 — Target First Saturday (5PM, Free)

Contemporary Brooklyn artists pay tribute to the legacy of David Bowie in an evening of live music, film, performance, conversation, and art-making activities.

May 18 — Dance Party: Night of 1,000 Bowies (8PM, $10)

Bring your best David Bowie look at a dance party presented in partnership with iconic Brooklyn-based music and art venue House of Yes. The evening includes DJs and live performances that pay tribute to the many faces of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust and Major Tom to the Goblin King. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Thursday in June Film Series (7PM, $10 each or $25 for all three)

6/7 — The Hunger: A 35th-anniversary screening of The Hunger, featuring David Bowie as a rapidly aging vampire alongside costars Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve.

6/14 — Labyrinth: Little Cinema reimagines the cult-classic Labyrinth, featuring David Bowie as the Goblin King, in an immersive screening layered with live theatrical performances by artists, musicians, dancers, and circus performers.

6/21 — Velvet Goldmine: A tribute to 1970s glam rock, Velvet Goldmine is a fictional drama that draws inspiration from the style and personas of David Bowie and his peers.

June 28 — Music Video Night: David Bowie (7PM, $10)

Los Angeles media company Mass Appeal returns to the Brooklyn Museum to present an evening of classic Davie Bowie music videos. The evening closes with a conversation by legendary “Life of Mars” director Mick Rock.