In honor of David Bowie’s 70th birthday, an EP of the singer’s final recordings and a new video have been released in celebration. The late singer passed away on January 10th, 2016, but he lives on through his work and the stage production of Lazarus. Most of the music from the EP was recorded for the musical Lazarus around the same time as Bowie’s final album Blackstar.
The musical and video for the song “No Plan” are both nods to Bowie’s film work, taking their inspiration from The Man Who Fell To Earth according to NME:
Directed by Tom Hingston, the video calls upon the motif of rows of TV screens from ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’, with a nod to main character Thomas Newton with the shop name ‘Newton Electrical’ – ending with visions of space travel and fitting final salute from Bowie.
