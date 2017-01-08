Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In honor of David Bowie’s 70th birthday, an EP of the singer’s final recordings and a new video have been released in celebration. The late singer passed away on January 10th, 2016, but he lives on through his work and the stage production of Lazarus. Most of the music from the EP was recorded for the musical Lazarus around the same time as Bowie’s final album Blackstar.

The musical and video for the song “No Plan” are both nods to Bowie’s film work, taking their inspiration from The Man Who Fell To Earth according to NME: