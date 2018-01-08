Nile Rodgers Releases An Early Demo Of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ On What Would Be The Legend’s 71st Birthday

01.08.18 2 hours ago

It’s difficult to pinpoint a zenith David Bowie’s expansive and illustrious career. Most probably consider The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, as perfect Bowie, but 1983’s Let’s Dance was a distillation of everything that was great about the Thin White Duke — it was weirdly engaging and infinitely funky.

Now, to honor what would be Bowie’s 71st birthday on January 8th, Parlophone Records has released an early demo of “Let’s Dance,” with notes from Bowie collaborator, guitarist and legend in his own right Nile Rodgers, who mixed the track last December at his Connecticut studio:

“I’ve been blessed with a wonderful career but my creative partnership with David Bowie ranks very, very, very high on the list of my most important and rewarding collaborations. This demo gives you, the fans, a bird’s eye view of the very start of it! I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me. He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, “Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!

The time we spent mixing it just before Christmas was full of tears as it felt like David was in the room with us. Happy Birthday David, I love you and we all miss you!”

Here’s the stripped down version of the classic track:

Around The Web

TAGSDAVID BOWIE

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP