Getty Image

It’s been almost six years since the last time David Byrne put out a full project of new music. It’s been almost 14 years since he put out a solo record, but if some Internet sleuths are to be believed, we might finally get a new record from the Talking Heads frontman come this Spring. Recently, some folks over on Reddit clicked over to Amazon where they noticed a pre-order page for a new album titled American Utopia under Byrne’s name. The listing didn’t have a cover or a tracklist, but it did note that it was coming out on Nonesuch Records on March 9.

The release date happens to coincide with a number of live dates that Byrne has announced for next year. In a lengthy note shared with Brooklyn Vegan, Byrne said that fans could expect to witness, “The most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed.” In the same letter, he also gives more credence to the delivery of an incoming record noting that during the concerts, “We’ll be doing some new songs… and many others that will, I assume, be familiar.”

You can see the full listing of dates for his upcoming live run below.

03/03 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

03/04 — Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

03/06 — Buffalo, NY @ University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

03/07 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

03/09 — Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

03/10 — Kingston, NY @ UPAC (Ulster Performing Arts Center)