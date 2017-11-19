David Cassidy Has Been Hospitalized Due To Organ Failure, Is In Need Of A Liver Transplant

Trending Writer
11.18.17

Getty Image

David Cassidy, the actor/singer best known for the enormous success he experienced as a ’70s teen idol, is currently in a Florida hospital where he is being treated for organ failure.

NBC News reports that Cassidy was hospitalized on Wednesday and is said to be “conscious and surrounded by loved ones.” The 67-year-old “Daydream” singer is currently in critical condition according to multiple reports on his health status, with a family friend stating Cassidy is in need of a liver transplant. Earlier this year, Cassidy revealed that he suffers from dementia and elected to stop performing in concert to focus on health.

David Cassidy is a complicated figure in the world of pop culture at large. His wild popularity in the ’70s, both as the star of The Partridge Family as well as his pop career, has served as an example of massive success and a cautionary tale about how fame can be fleeting and cruel. Cassidy’s career includes an Emmy nomination, a collection of hit records, a gigantic fan club and personal problems that have been heavily documented in the press. Cassidy’s place as a pop performer (a keenly marketed one at that) is essential in understanding how the consumption of pop stars and celebrities has changed throughout the years and in some ways stayed the same.

(Via NBC News & Deadline)

Around The Web

TAGSdavid cassidythe partridge family

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP