Texas Songwriter David Ramirez’s Ghostly Luck Sessions Performance Of ‘Twins’ Is Alt-Country Brilliance

07.31.17 15 mins ago

Texas singer/songwriter David Ramirez is on the cusp of releasing his defiant new album, We’re Not Going Anywhere, a tribute to the crooked corners of America that don’t see themselves in the razor sharp, squeaky clean edge that’s often depicted as representing the whole entire country. Instead, Ramirez writes about broken-down, junkyard Americans, those who are struggling to feel and remember their own legacies, even while those histories are constantly devalued and kicked around.

After announcing his new album with the slippery, moonlit lead single, “Watching From A Distance,” which premiered on Uproxx, Ramirez followed that up with the devastating “Twins.”

But aside from the studio version, Ramirez also performed this heartbreaking song during the inaugural High Water Festival, Luck Reunion, a rogue cultural collective headquartered at Willie Nelson’s “Luck, TX” ranch, who took over an old chapel in South Carolina on the festival property for the latest installment of the Luck Sessions, which we’re premiering above.

