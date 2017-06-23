Stefanie Vinsel

Back in 2015 when I heard David Ramirez’s voice for the first time, I compared it to a tall tale, and that seems even more apt on his new album We’re Not Going Anywhere. Ramirez, who is biracial, half Mexican and half white, intends that the record stand as a buttress against the political upheaval of the current moment, particularly as someone whose heritage has fallen directly under attack by the President of the United States himself.

But the dark country blues of the album is not an overt message, hammered home; instead, Ramirez stands his ground by refining and compressing his sound, creating rebellious, lonely and soothing music in the face of such upheaval. Specifically the lead single “Watching From A Distance,” which you can hear below, is a blinkered country ballad for the most stubbornly broken-hearted about not being able to let go. Instead of despair, the song makes an argument for a connection that goes deeper than words or physical proximity, one that’s as natural and eternal as the moonlight.