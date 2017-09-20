Getty Image

Entering just its third year, Houston’s Day For Night festival has quickly asserted itself as an inspired voice in the industry. In its first year, it stormed into the game with an event featuring Kendrick Lamar, New Order, Philip Glass, and Janelle Monae, and in its second year, it upped the ante with Aphex Twin’s first US performance in 8 years along with sets from Bjork, ODESZA, and Travis Scott.

Year three manages to top both of those with one of the best festival lineups to emerge this year. Topping the bill is a rare solo set from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, industrial luminaries Nine Inch Nails, and St. Vincent in one of her first festival sets supporting her upcoming Masseduction. But the bill is not top-heavy, rounded out by artists like James Blake, Justice, Tyler, the Creator, Jamie XX, Phantogram, Pussy Riot, The Jesus Lizard, Jlin, Sky Ferreira, Lil B, Andy Stott, Jessy Lanza, Princess Nokia, Cardi B, Perfume Genius, Gas, and frickin’ En Vogue.

And those are just the artists playing the main festival, once again taking place the weekend December 16-17th at Houston 1.5 million square foot, cold-war era PostHTX. Day For Night also announced a Friday, December 15th Day For Night Summit, which will feature a panel with government transparency and LGBTQ advocate Chelsea Manning, visual artist and musician Laurie Anderson, musician and political activist Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, and LA-based artist Lauren McCarthy. Following the panel will be a special “Soul Cleansing” performance from Solange, with guests Earl Sweatshirt and Kaytranada.

Check out the Day For Night lineup poster below, and get passes to the event here.