Taken on its own, Day Wave’s new song “Something Here” seems like a track out of time. The dreamy vocals, chiming guitars and driving drums don’t sound anything like the last day of January (unless you’re smart enough to live somewhere where it doesn’t get cold). The brainchild of Bay Area-based musician Jackson Phillips has given us a track that sounds like nothing less than hand-dolphins hanging out of car windows and he’s done it right before we launch into the coldest month of the year.

It’s a bold and slightly confusing move, but it makes more sense when its coupled with the news that “Here” is a taste of Day Wave’s new album dropping this spring. Phillips revealed that his full-length debut The Days We Had will drop on May 5 and he also shared the album’s tracklist. Check that out below:

1. “Something Here”

2. “Home”

3. “Ordinary”

4. “Untitled”

5. “Bloom”

6. “On Your Side”

7. “Bring You Down”

8. “Wasting Time”

9. “Promises”

10. “Disguise”

11. “I’m Still Here”

Phillips will also North American tour in support of Days. Take a look at those below:

06/01 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

06/05 — Calgary, AB @ Hi-Fi Club

06/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/08 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/10 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/11 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

06/12 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/15 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

06/17 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

06/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

06/23 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

06/29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club