Taken on its own, Day Wave’s new song “Something Here” seems like a track out of time. The dreamy vocals, chiming guitars and driving drums don’t sound anything like the last day of January (unless you’re smart enough to live somewhere where it doesn’t get cold). The brainchild of Bay Area-based musician Jackson Phillips has given us a track that sounds like nothing less than hand-dolphins hanging out of car windows and he’s done it right before we launch into the coldest month of the year.
It’s a bold and slightly confusing move, but it makes more sense when its coupled with the news that “Here” is a taste of Day Wave’s new album dropping this spring. Phillips revealed that his full-length debut The Days We Had will drop on May 5 and he also shared the album’s tracklist. Check that out below:
1. “Something Here”
2. “Home”
3. “Ordinary”
4. “Untitled”
5. “Bloom”
6. “On Your Side”
7. “Bring You Down”
8. “Wasting Time”
9. “Promises”
10. “Disguise”
11. “I’m Still Here”
Phillips will also North American tour in support of Days. Take a look at those below:
06/01 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
06/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
06/05 — Calgary, AB @ Hi-Fi Club
06/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/08 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/10 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/11 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
06/12 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/15 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
06/17 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
06/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
06/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
06/23 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
06/29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club
