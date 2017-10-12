Deadmau5 Shared His Rare ‘Rick And Morty’ McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce With Fans During A Show

The demand for McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce, which the company all-too-briefly revived due to a popular Rick And Morty reference, is overwhelming right now (as we saw firsthand). The lines in McDonald’s restaurants were madness, and now the packets are going for big bucks on eBay.

Before McDonald’s even brought the sauce back to its retail locations, though, it made a small batch of jugs and gave one to the show’s creators. McDonald’s also gave a bottle to journalist Robert Workman, who decided to put it on eBay, where it eventually sold for over $15,000. A few days later, it was revealed that the buyer was actually deadmau5, who promised on Twitter to “share these delicious nuggets with all of you on Twitch.”

Fast-forward to a few days ago, when deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) tweeted that he had “a little surprise” for attendees of his show in Toronto on the 8th. He did better than share on Twitch: It turns out that his surprise was “[unloading] 1.8 litres of Szechuan sauce,” aka giving away a thousand chicken nuggets, complete with the fabled Szechuan Sauce, to fans at the show.

“Well, seemed like the right thing to do considering,” he tweeted. “I couldn’t eat that much sauce… f**k it. Happy to share with the horde.” When asked how he liked the sauce, he responded, “It wasn’t bad… kinda liked it actually… kinda tangy…..”

McDonald’s says they want every fan who craves the sauce to get some, so hopefully at some point in the near future, spending too much on eBay or going to see deadmau5 won’t be the only way to get your Szechuan on.

