Premiere: Death By Unga Bunga Bring The Fuzz On ‘Into The Night’

Marius Eriksen

In just a few weeks, Norway power-pop quintet Death by Unga Bunga will kick off a tour supporting Stiff Little Fingers. In preparation for the tour, the band is gearing up to release a two-track 7-inch, their first new music since 2016’s Fight EP. “Into the Night” is the first taste of the band’s forthcoming 2018 full-length, and is also the B-side of the brand new 7-inch. It’s a track that features classic rock melodies akin to, say, Thin Lizzy, alongside fuzz overdrive that could be an early Cloud Nothings track. It’s not long after the full band kicks in with a heavily distorted driving bass line that the vocal melodies of the chorus, “Just follow me/into the night,” matched with the accompanying guitar lead, become instantly ingrained in your head.

The band had some pretty strong words describing their ambitions for the track: “We’ve been on a life-long quest to show people how NOT to suck, so listen up kids; you might just learn something,” they said in a statement. “After extensive studying of the rock’n’roll cookbook, we found that guitar solos are still really, really cool. We did not hold back on this one.” They’re not wrong, that guitar solo is pretty infectious. Check out “Into the Night,” which we are happy to be exclusively premiering, below.