Death Cab For Cutie Have Teased A New Album For 2018

LP9 // 2018 pic.twitter.com/doiWjKoOlI — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) November 17, 2017

Seattle’s iconic indie rockers Death Cab For Cutie haven’t released an album since 2015’s Kintsugi, the record that saw integral founding member Chris Walla announce his departure from the band during its making. It was a big blow for the band, as Walla not only played guitar, but was often the band’s producer as well. But the album still managed to find an alt-radio hit in “The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive” and managed to become their fourth consecutive record to crack the top ten on the Billboard 200.

While there hasn’t been a lot of news on what’s next for the band, today Ben Gibbard and co. offered up an update in the form of a single image from the recording studio. The picture features just Gibbard playing an acoustic guitar with something that looks like a book about The Clash in the background. But what’s even more interesting is the caption, which reads “LP9 // 2018.” This gives us at least a timeline to expect the new Death Cab album, and an indication that the recording must be going well enough that the band feels confident about its completion.

2018 will also mark the 20th anniversary of the first Death Cab For Cutie album, 1998’s Something About Airplanes. With all that considered, we could be in for an extra special year from one of rock’s biggest success stories of the past couple decades.