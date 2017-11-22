On this date 20 years ago, Death Cab For Cutie made a huge step in their journey as a band: They played their first ever concert, an intimate house show hosted by a friend in Bellingham, Washington. Now, Ben Gibbard has decided to unearth the audio, which was recorded simply on a dictaphone, and post it on Bandcamp as a single 29-minute audio file. Proceeds from the $4 download go to benefit Aurora Commons, a Seattle non-profit that bills itself as “a welcoming space for our unhoused neighbors to rest, prepare a meal, connect to resources and collectively create a healthy and vibrant community.”

Gibbard shared a note about the release and talked about the show, saying it came right after the band’s cassette demo You Can Play These Songs With Chords, and that concessions for the gig consisted of a bowl of microwave popcorn that was passed around: