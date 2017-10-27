Getty Image

Recently, a Medium article began circulating, detailing the relationship between Death From Above’s Jesse Keeler and alt-right leader and former Vice correspondent Gavin McInnes. As the article points out, Keeler made several appearances on McInnes’s video podcast The Gavin McInnes Show, and seemed to share similar ideologies with the host. However, in a long post to Death From Above’s Facebook page, Keeler detailed his relationship with McInnes, saying that, “in short, I gave him the benefit of the doubt.” He clarifies that he has always been anti-violence and anti-war, and that his appearances on McInnes’s and other events were purely out of a “morbid curiosity.” He then goes on to say, “The reality is that I am not ‘Alt-Right,’ nor a White Supremacist. The facts are I am a mixed race father of two and a musician.” Check out the full, earnest statement below.