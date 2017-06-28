Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Deerhoof have been content to go their own way for years now. But it looks like the band are opening up to outsiders on their new album. Not only does the tracklist for Mountain Moves feature some interesting names for a rock album, but it also features no less than three covers.

Even when the band aren’t openly covering another band, they’re still paying obvious homage. Take the album’s first single “I Will Spite Survive.” It turns Gloria Gaynor’s classic notion into a cynical sort of perseverance against global forces that want you dead, while incorporating Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak.

“In this world of tyrants and CEOs seemingly hellbent on achieving the termination of our species, perhaps the most rebellious thing we could do is not die,” the band explained to Democracy Now! “Should we survive the global warming, the lack of healthcare, and the bombs, a more humane future may await us. Maligned for shirking their capitalist duty, it is the younger generations we center. Safeguarding our consciences is only part of the daily challenge, since we also need to navigate corporate-owned electronic media which both aids and saps our energies.”

If twisting an old disco song wasn’t enough to convince you of Moves‘ weirdness, the list of collaborators promises something truly strange.

According to a press release, the band chose collaborators like Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier, rapper Awkwafina and “L.O.V.E.” singer Xenia Rubinos because they don’t “fit into a single, neatly-defined category.” Check out the tracklist below:

1. “Slow Motion Detonation” (ft. Juana Molina)

2. “Con Sordino”

3. “I Will Spite Survive” (ft. Jenn Wasner)

4. “Come Down Here and Say That” (ft. Lætitia Sadier)

5. “Gracias a la Vida” (Violeta Parra cover)”

6. “Begin Countdown”

7. “Your Dystopic Creation Doesn’t Fear You” (ft. Awkwafina)

8. “Ay That’s Me”

9. “Palace of the Governors”

10. “Singalong Junk” (ft. Xenia Rubinos)

11. “Mountain Moves” (ft. Matana Roberts)

12. “Freedom Highway” (The Staple Singers)

13. “Sea Moves” (ft. Chad Popple & Devin Hoff)

14. “Kokoye”

15. “Small Axe” (Bob Marley)

Mountain Moves is out September 8 on Joyful Noise.