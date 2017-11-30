Delicate Steve’s Lip-Synced Video For The Instrumental ‘Tattered’ Is Bizarre And Hilarious

11.30.17 2 hours ago

Instrumental guitar virtuoso Delicate Steve wanted to tell a story with his video for “Tattered,” from his Cowboy Stories EP. There are of course no lyrics to base a story off of, but somehow, that didn’t stop him from lip-syncing to the wordless song. The concept is bizarre and pretty funny, but ultimately, the visual does manage to recount a tale of love, friendship, and disappointment.

Delicate Steve says of the video:

“Many people over the years have said my guitar playing is like a vocal, or that I play guitar like a singer sings. So for this music video we set out to tell a story as though I was singing the lead guitar melody of the song. Although there are no lyrics, we hope you can follow the story. For it is a classic tale of love lost in translation. The video was co-directed by Manu Barenboim and I, and may or not feature a cast of characters who are really a part of my life.”

Delicate Steve is closing out the year with a string of December tour dates, so check those out below, and revisit our interview with him here.

12/6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
12/7 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
12/8 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
12/10 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
12/16 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Convention Hall
12/23 — Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope House

Around The Web

TAGSDelicate SteveTattered

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP