Instrumental guitar virtuoso Delicate Steve wanted to tell a story with his video for “Tattered,” from his Cowboy Stories EP. There are of course no lyrics to base a story off of, but somehow, that didn’t stop him from lip-syncing to the wordless song. The concept is bizarre and pretty funny, but ultimately, the visual does manage to recount a tale of love, friendship, and disappointment.

Delicate Steve says of the video:

“Many people over the years have said my guitar playing is like a vocal, or that I play guitar like a singer sings. So for this music video we set out to tell a story as though I was singing the lead guitar melody of the song. Although there are no lyrics, we hope you can follow the story. For it is a classic tale of love lost in translation. The video was co-directed by Manu Barenboim and I, and may or not feature a cast of characters who are really a part of my life.”

Delicate Steve is closing out the year with a string of December tour dates, so check those out below, and revisit our interview with him here.

12/6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/7 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

12/8 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

12/10 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

12/16 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Convention Hall

12/23 — Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope House