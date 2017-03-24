Mother-and-Son Folk Duo Madisen Ward & Mama Bear | Uncharted: Power of Dreams

Delicate Steve’s Tiny Desk Concert Is As Fascinating As The Guitar Virtuoso Himself

03.24.17 57 mins ago

Steve Marion is the Steve behind Delicate Steve, and we already talked to him earlier this year about insanely catchy, wordless guitar melodies as presented on his third full-length record This Is Steve. After putting out two albums with David Byrne’s world music-focused label Luaka Bop, on This Is Steve Marion is heading for the indie big leagues by signing with Anti Records. This new record has certainly raised his profile outside of more insular New York circles, and his appearance on NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk concert series is only further proof of that.

Along with Max Jaffe on drums, Jon Wiley on acoustic guitar, and Jessica Pavone on bass, Marion and his band were able to capture all the things that make his music so fascinating and singular. It’s a music driven by emotion, the primary one being joy, and even when the melodies veer toward sadness or contemplation, a bright, fierce line of life shoots through all of them. It’s incredible to hear songs with this much emotion and not a single lyric, but they evoke everything you’d want from a musical experience without a word being spoken. Watch the performance above and check out Steve’s latest below in case you haven’t heard it.

Around The Web

TAGSAnti RecordsDelicate SteveThis Is SteveTiny Desk
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP