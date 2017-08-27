Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather improved to 50-0 on Saturday night thanks to his superfight walloping of UFC megastar Conor McGregor. That said, if you were going by Twitter, you might imagine Demi Lovato walked out of the bout with her arm raised.

According to viewers sharing their running tweeted commentary, Demi’s performance of the U.S. national anthem was the real show of skill and entertainment on the night. (It would have been nice if she did “Cool For the Summer” instead, but sporting events need anthems for some silly reason.) Famous types like Camila Cabello, Travis Barker and WWE Superstar Big E all took notice.

u did amazing!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 27, 2017

So happy Demi Lovato won the fight. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 27, 2017

I'm here for @mauroranallo…but God bless Demi Lovato. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) August 27, 2017

Killed it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) August 27, 2017

If you can't hype me up like Cardi B hyped up Demi during the national anthem then we can't be friends pic.twitter.com/QV56CjKRTF — ∞ (@dopeIectric) August 27, 2017