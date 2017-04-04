Desiigner’s Two New Tracks Will Wake You Right Up

Getty Image

“SHUT THE F*CK UP!” Desiigner screeches at the beginning of “Up” — one of two tracks Desiigner dropped overnight. If you weren’t awake at the beginning of the song, you’re awake now.

Desiigner seems to be on a roll when it comes to releasing music. On Monday night, the Brooklyn rapper delivered “Up” and “Thank God I Got It,” along with “Holy Ghost,” which appeared on his SoundCloud a few weeks ago.

“Up” is a piano-driven jam with a chorus-sung “Turn the club up” mantra riding its bookends. Desiigner’s wobbly Auto-tuned vocals float over the whole thing: “I’mma get rich, get rich / And I be living’ right up / Just like the city I hold down / I’mma bring it right up.”

Meanwhile, “Thank God I Got It” is slightly more menacing, with a wind flute blowing out a minor-keyed loop for Desiigner to spit his monotoned rap. The song finally breaks character halfway through, when Desiigner swirls in his signature ad-libs (“blllllah!” “get, get, get!!”) along with a beat change-up and more melodic singing.

You can listen to the new songs on Apple Music, along with “Outlet,” which he released back in February. Desiigner is currently on tour, which seems to be artistically fruitful given his unrelenting output.