Here Are The Best Places To Catch Live Music In Detroit

Moving from New York to the midwest, there was a bit of culture shock. Gone were the days of hopping on a train and catching a set within the hour. In Michigan, where the highway can suddenly and inexplicably become illuminated by a meteor, it takes a moderate drive to catch the acts that you care about.

Detroit is a powerhouse in the midwest, a musical hub second only to Chicago. There seems to be music on every corner, and new venues continue to pop up in an area where, only a few years ago, there was nothing at all. From massive bands like Green Day to indie favorites like Modern Baseball and Cloud Nothings, and even on-the-cusp bands you might have never heard of make sure to make a stop in the Motor City on their trek across the country, packing fans from across Michigan into spaces that, from the outside, look like holes in the wall.

There are venues of all shapes and sizes within the city limits, so let’s take a look at the few that consistently deliver with quality acts and an unforgettable experience.

5. The Fillmore

Located on a stretch of Woodward that also features another theater and two sports stadiums, the Fillmore finds itself right in the heart of Detroit’s downtown. There are three levels of seating, which makes it the perfect space for a punk rock show with general admission standing room on the lower level (see above), as well as comedy or a speaking event, with chairs filling the floor area. Built in 1925, the gorgeous 2,000 capacity club has a truly old-fashioned “theater” vibe to it, and in the last year has hosted SZA, St. Vincent, and many more.