The West Coast lineup for Dick Clark’s annual New Year’s Eve festivities on ABC has been announced and it looks like a genre-spanning diverse group of acts from Florida Georgia Line‘s country to G-Eazy‘s pop-rap and will be hosted by Ciara. It will be Ciara’s first appearance on the show since 2005 when she appeared to perform her hit singles “Goodies” and “1,2 Step.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018 will mark the 46th broadcast of the long-running NYE show and this year will include over five hours of performances and reports from New Year’s Eve celebrations worldwide. The Los Angeles celebration will feature performances from Alessia Cara, Zedd, G-Eazy, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Watt, Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Khalid, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes, and Charlie Puth.

The show is planned to begin airing at 8:30 PM EST on Sunday, December 31 with the customary countdown in New York hosted by Ryan Seacrest for the twelfth consecutive year. The Times Square party will feature performances from Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Lucy Hale will be returning to host the second annual Central Time Zone countdown celebration from New Orleans with a performance by Imagine Dragons.