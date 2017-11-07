I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Puff Daddy. Diddy. P. Diddy. Love. Call him whatever you want. At least that’s what the rapper and mogul whose given name is Sean Combs has said in a recent Instagram post. Combs made headlines over the last couple days when he claimed to have once again changed his name, this time to “Love” (aka “Brother Love,” which was already taken). “I’m just not who I am before, I’m somebody different,” he said at the time.

Well, it turns out that Combs is the same old guy with the same old multitude of names. “Today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” Combs notes at the beginning of his latest Instagram video, before adding on, “I was only joking.” Combs cites the amount of press that he has to do over the next couple of weeks and him “not wanting to be any confusion” about what to call him. It turns out that ‘Love’ is just one of Combs alter-egos, and that he will be answering to any of his previous names, including his latest one, ‘Love.’

As we noted yesterday, Combs’ name changes tend to revolve around new album cycles and shifts in sound, and if the point of this name change confusion was to get people paying attention, that mission has been accomplished. Check out the Instagram post above.