Diet Cig’s ‘Tummy Ache’ Video Imagines An All-Ages, All-Girl Rock Show

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Diet Cig clearly subscribe to the idea that you should always leave the audience wanting more. The New Paltz, New York duo gained a considerable amount of buzz with their Over Easy EP in February 2015. While that album was full of excellent and gut-wrenching observations about relationships, nostalgia and band life, it was still only five tracks long. They added two more tracks to their discography with “Sleep Talk” and “Dinner Date” toward the end of the year but still, those seven songs are all we’ve had from the group for nearly two years.

Luckily, the pair are returning on April 7 with Swear I’m Good At This and they’ve shared a taste of what we can expect with their “Tummy Ache” video. The sloppy and noisy verses deal with the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated scene, making the complaints at the heart of old tracks like “Scene Sick” more explicit with lines like “I don’t need a man to hold my hand.”

Diet Cig goes bigger than ever before on the chorus, with singer/guitarist Alex Luciano playing some crashing dream-pop chords while singing that “it’s hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt.”

The video does its best to remedy the problem creating an all-ages, all-girl space for the young members of the Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls and Girls Rock Philly to crowdsurf, dance and throw glitter without any bros mucking it up.