Getty Image

The ‘rock is dead’ argument continues to be as irrepressible and vivacious as the genre it seeks to prematurely bury.

The argument has long been common among aging fans and aging stars alike, out to say that the genre they love isn’t as good as when they discovered it or were actively participating in it. Typically, you had to wait until these geezers were giving interviews on 30th anniversary re-releases of their classic albums. But now — with the rapid quickening of the cultural cycle spurred on by the internet — we’re seeing formerly relevant acts start the “rock is dying” talk before they’re even out of their 30s.

Case in point, David Longstreth of the Dirty Projectors. The frontman of the late ’00s buzz band — a group that has an indie rock album coming out later this month — took to Instagram to discuss the failed state of indie rock. Longstreth, for his part, doesn’t say that rock is dying outright. He merely stated on his Instagram that he thinks indie rock has stagnated, becoming a series of signifiers that are stuck worshiping the past rather than creating the future. Also, he crafted the whole argument around Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.”

“is it me or is the condition of indie rock in the 24½th century both bad and boujee? bad in the basic sense of like, musically underwhelming — mostly miming a codified set of sounds & practices whose significance is inherited rather than discovered or reflective of the world as we experience it now — and also bad like sartrian bad faith, outwardly obedient to an expired paradigm that we know in our hearts makes basically no sense (i.e. ‘independent’ music at a time of global chains of manufacturing, distribution, label services etc render the term aggressively meaningless, and when much larger, more democratic & independent communities than the founders could have anticipated exist online in digital space) and boujee in the word’s negative sense: refined and effete, well removed from the raindrops and drop tops of lived, earned experience?”

Let’s leave aside the fact that he’s citing a song with a guest feature from a rapper who has more than a little bit of pop-punk and indie rock in his blood. This is an ancient argument dressed up in a lot of high-falutin’, buzzy speak. It doesn’t come out and use the word “dead,” but it does state that indie rock has stalled out and stopped changing. If Leonard Sweet taught us anything — while talking about the trouble with 21st century culture, no less — it’s that stagnation and death are the exact same thing. This is an old-school “rock is dead” argument delivered via a new-school medium with a slight twist. What we’re witnessing is Old Man Yells At The Cloud.

It’s also completely inaccurate on its own terms. If Longstreth listens to Mitski, Preoccupations or White Lung and doesn’t hear something fresh, he’s being willfully obtuse. If Car Seat Headrest frontman Will Toledo’s pained shout of “You have no right to be depressed!” doesn’t count as “the raindrops and drop tops of lived earned experience,” then what does?