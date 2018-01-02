Facebook

2017 was a landmark year for Discwoman, the New York-based electronic collective, as their hard work paid off with greater visibility within the electronic music scene and in general, having had their important work profiled by major media outlets. In 2018 they show no signs of slowing down, with the addition of Toronto artist Ciel to their already impressive artist roster.

The announcement, posted to Facebook, read:

“[Ciel]’s someone we’ve worked with from the start and we’ve admired ever since, through her activism and artistry she’s become a steering voice in the underground championing for inclusivity in electronic music whilst carving our her own spaces in Toronto’s community.”

Those spaces are It’s Not U It’s Me (co-founded with Brian Wong) and Work in Progress (which shares its name with her all-female produced n10 radio show), parties that Ciel regularly throws in Toronto.

Beyond the parties, Ciel is also a very active and vocal member of Toronto’s electronic music scene, and a champion of gender parity and safer spaces policies– causes that vibe well with Discwoman’s own mandate.

Last summer she made a shareable Google Doc index of “Currently active women, femme & non-binary electronic music DJs in Toronto” to make it easier for other promoters to book more than just men on their bills by highlighting just how many great DJs there are in the city.

Later in 2017 Ciel released her debut EP, Electrical Encounters, via Peach Discs.

The Diswoman collective was founded by Frankie Decaiza Hutchinson, Emma Olson and Christine McCharen-Tran. Their roster includes UMFANG (Olson), DJ Haram, the recent addition of Riobamba and more.