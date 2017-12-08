Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oshawa, Ontario’s Dizzy is in an embryonic stage as a band, but that said, they’re off to a killer start, considering they just opened for Bleachers last month. Now, the group has released their debut single, “Swim” — a relaxed-paced and catchy bit of dream pop, like The 1975 on sedatives.

The four-piece is made up of brothers Charlie, Alex, and Mackenzie Spencer, alongside friend and singer Katie Munshaw, who says that the music is informed by their dense, suburban surroundings and “being overly sensitive about everything”:

“Oshawa is dense. We all grew up in modern suburbia so there’s an arm’s length between my neighbor’s house and mine. Making music always stemmed from my being overly sensitive about everything, so when you’re that close to so many people you’re bound to meet the essential characters that screw you up enough to start writing about them. Oshawa introduced me to friendship and heartache and change, while keeping me bored enough to sit at home and write about it.”

There’s no word yet on when an album or EP might be coming from the emerging group, but Dizzy is one to keep an eye on regardless. Listen to “Swim” above, and keep up with the band on their Facebook page.