Footwork/Juke Pioneer DJ Tre Set To Release ‘The Underdogg’ On Hyperdub

09.21.17 26 mins ago

This morning longtime Teklife member and footwork pioneer DJ Tre dropped “It’s House Hybrid” the first song from his upcoming EP on Hyperdub, The Underdogg. You can listen to it above.

A breakneck, twitching beat sets the pace for the track, which sees the Chicago native introducing beats of all kinds and colliding them with one another. A drum and bass break even joins in on the frenetic footwork fray, giving the song a bit of swing. You have to hear the results for yourself as D’n’B and juke, past and present, come head to head in DJ Tre’s mix.

The Underdogg will be the follow up to DJ Tre’s TEK x TAR Vol. 6 EP, which came out in 2015.

Earlier this year, DJ Tre’s “We Gon Dance” appeared on the Teklife juke compilation, On Life, alongside other luminaries of the style, DJ Manny, DJ Spinn, RP Boo, Traxman and DJ Paypal.

Most notably, DJ Tre’s work appeared on the posthumous DJ Rashad release, Afterlife. The two collaborated on the heater “Yeah We Do This.”

The Underdogg comes out via Hyperdub on 10/27. You can pre-order it here. The EP’s tracklist is below.

1. “It’s House Hybrid”
2. “A Hammond Jam”
3. “Get Dat Ass Up!”
4. “Tha Rhodez Jam!”
5. “The Robot Malfunction”

Around The Web

TAGSDJ RashadDJ TreHyperdubTeklifeThe Underdogg

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP