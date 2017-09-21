This morning longtime Teklife member and footwork pioneer DJ Tre dropped “It’s House Hybrid” the first song from his upcoming EP on Hyperdub, The Underdogg. You can listen to it above.

A breakneck, twitching beat sets the pace for the track, which sees the Chicago native introducing beats of all kinds and colliding them with one another. A drum and bass break even joins in on the frenetic footwork fray, giving the song a bit of swing. You have to hear the results for yourself as D’n’B and juke, past and present, come head to head in DJ Tre’s mix.

The Underdogg will be the follow up to DJ Tre’s TEK x TAR Vol. 6 EP, which came out in 2015.

Earlier this year, DJ Tre’s “We Gon Dance” appeared on the Teklife juke compilation, On Life, alongside other luminaries of the style, DJ Manny, DJ Spinn, RP Boo, Traxman and DJ Paypal.

Most notably, DJ Tre’s work appeared on the posthumous DJ Rashad release, Afterlife. The two collaborated on the heater “Yeah We Do This.”

The Underdogg comes out via Hyperdub on 10/27. You can pre-order it here. The EP’s tracklist is below.

1. “It’s House Hybrid”

2. “A Hammond Jam”

3. “Get Dat Ass Up!”

4. “Tha Rhodez Jam!”

5. “The Robot Malfunction”