DJDS And Empress Of Give Lana Del Rey’s ‘Love’ New Life On Their Cover Version

#Lana Del Rey #Cover Songs
12.01.17 52 mins ago

Kanye-backed producers DJDS and synth R&B powerhouse Empress Of have collaborated on a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Love.” You can hear the song above.

The cover shakes off Del Rey’s trademark melodrama for a more ebullient interpretation, giving the song a shuffling, danceable beat. Empress Of’s vocals do much of the emoting, acting as a through line between this song and the original.

DJDS had this to say about the collaboration:

“The idea to do this cover came recently when we were spending some time in the studio with Empress Of helping her out with her new music. the three of us really love Lana’s work and share a special appreciation for the song “love.” There’s a story about LA in there that pulled us all in.”

Hopefully there’s more to come from their sessions together.

This cover arrives just months after the trio’s previous collaboration, “Why Don’t You Come On,” which also featured vocals from Khalid. Empress Of’s debut album, Me, came out in 2015 to wide acclaim, while DJDS’s last album, Stand Up And Speak, came out last year. That same year, they worked on Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, earning a co-production credit on “Low Lights” with West and received additional production credits for “Ultralight Beam,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Fade” and “Freestyle 4.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey#Cover Songs
TAGSCOVER SONGSDJDSEmpress Oflana del rey

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP