Kanye-backed producers DJDS and synth R&B powerhouse Empress Of have collaborated on a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Love.” You can hear the song above.

The cover shakes off Del Rey’s trademark melodrama for a more ebullient interpretation, giving the song a shuffling, danceable beat. Empress Of’s vocals do much of the emoting, acting as a through line between this song and the original.

DJDS had this to say about the collaboration:

“The idea to do this cover came recently when we were spending some time in the studio with Empress Of helping her out with her new music. the three of us really love Lana’s work and share a special appreciation for the song “love.” There’s a story about LA in there that pulled us all in.”

Hopefully there’s more to come from their sessions together.

This cover arrives just months after the trio’s previous collaboration, “Why Don’t You Come On,” which also featured vocals from Khalid. Empress Of’s debut album, Me, came out in 2015 to wide acclaim, while DJDS’s last album, Stand Up And Speak, came out last year. That same year, they worked on Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, earning a co-production credit on “Low Lights” with West and received additional production credits for “Ultralight Beam,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Fade” and “Freestyle 4.”