“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee is clearly one of the biggest songs of the summer, and it’s closing on a record 16 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, but according to one person very close to the song it never would have happened if not for Donald Trump.

Wait, what?

Yes, in a profile on the creation of the track in The Los Angeles Times, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun says spiting Trump was his “principal motivation” in securing Bieber a spot on the remix in an effort to get “a song in Spanish all over pop radio” during Trump’s regime.

Indeed, Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, says his principal motivation in putting the remix together was the idea of topping the Hot 100 while Trump was in office. “A song in Spanish is all over pop radio,” Braun said, “in an America where young Latino Americans should feel proud of themselves and their families’ native tongue.”

As The Times points out, the song’s mere existence is a timely and powerful counter to Trump and some of his more controversial rhetoric on Latinos and latin immigrants both during his campaign and his presidency. But knowing that Braun orchestrated the whole thing on purpose makes it a little easier to swallow some of the other annoying developments that coincided with its rise.