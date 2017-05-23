Trump calls #ManchesterBombing the work of "evil losers" https://t.co/ui3hOjY5Rl "I won’t call them monsters because they would like that.." pic.twitter.com/VzxTSVSt3T — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 23, 2017

A bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night left 22 dead, including children, and hundreds more injured. London police believe the attack, which is being treated as a “terrorist incident,” was carried out by one person who was reportedly carrying an “improvised explosive device.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the bombing “appalling,” while Grande, who was injured, tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” Following a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with the United Kingdom and labeled the perpetrators of the attack as “evil losers.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said. “So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are. They’re losers, and we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers, just remember that.”

According to CNN, Trump, who’s in the middle of his first foreign tour as president, spoke to May about the bombing, “expressing condolences and assistance” on behalf of the United States.

(Via CNN)