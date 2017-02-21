Getty Image

The intensive legal battles between Dr. Luke and Kesha have reached the email and text sharing stages, and after Kesha shared some unsavory, apparently fat-shaming emails last week, Luke’s camp have fired back in kind.

As TMZ already pointed out, a number of correspondences shared in a court filing today between multiple members of Kesha’s management team portray a camp in complete disarray, constantly insulting and fed up with their client, and dubbing her “crazy,” “unstable,” and struggling with weight fluctuation.

These emails are clearly correspondences between exhausted coworkers, and characterize her at “abusive” at certain points. Luke himself, on the other hand, only shows up a couple of times, and in extremely positive light — once to request that the lyrics to “Crazy Kids” be rewritten, per Kesha’s request, and once more in an email telling the singer he thinks she looks “beautiful” and that he “loves her very much.”