The legal action Kesha has been pursuing against her former producer and mentor Dr. Luke for several abuses of power continues to drag on, as court battles over her claims of sexual assault and emotional abuse are mostly denied. But not before the producer and his legal team have sued Kesha’s mother twice for defending her own daughter.

In a small victory, Kesha is no longer forced to create music with the producer — something he doubled down on recently in court — but, she is still forced to pay him a portion of whatever merch or touring she does in the meantime that includes her likeness.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s reporting on court documents, Luke is suing the singer for $1.3 million in ancillary royalties. Kesha’s contract is apparently set up in such a way to give Luke ten percent for any money earned from the use of her name and likeness. She hasn’t released new music, but even her live appearances and new merch — often buoyed by the underlying “Free Kesha” rallying cry — fall under this contract, so Luke claims he’s legally entitled to a cut from these profits.

From his legal memorandum:

“Plaintiffs have paid Kesha her royalties for all relevant accounting periods, while Kesha baselessly refuses to pay Plaintiffs the much larger sums she owes them. In December 2016 alone, Defendant received payments under her contracts with Plaintiffs in excess of $650,000. In sharp contrast, Defendant admits that she owes Plaintiff KMI over $1.3 million in ancillary royalties that she has failed to pay.”

