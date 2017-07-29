Getty Image

As Kesha mounts her musical comeback, a formidable, graceful one after nearly five years of no music, the legal battle she is embroiled in with her former mentor and Dr. Luke continues to be fierce.

Another pop star has been dragged into the legal proceedings, as a press release this morning informed that Lady Gaga has been subpoenaed and will be deposed in court by Dr. Luke’s legal team. Gaga has previously publicly defended Kesha against victim-blaming a couple times, and text messages between the two pop stars, in which Kesha alleges that Dr. Luke abused another pop star have previously been part of the court documents.

Here is the official statement from Luke’s legal team about the involvement of Lady Gaga in the case:

“In connection with Dr. Luke’s defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities. Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

Information on the timing of Lady Gaga’s appearance in court has yet to be disclosed.