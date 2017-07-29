Dr. Luke’s Legal Team Subpoenaed Lady Gaga To Testify In His Case Against Kesha

#Lady Gaga
Managing Editor, Music
07.29.17

Getty Image

As Kesha mounts her musical comeback, a formidable, graceful one after nearly five years of no music, the legal battle she is embroiled in with her former mentor and Dr. Luke continues to be fierce.

Another pop star has been dragged into the legal proceedings, as a press release this morning informed that Lady Gaga has been subpoenaed and will be deposed in court by Dr. Luke’s legal team. Gaga has previously publicly defended Kesha against victim-blaming a couple times, and text messages between the two pop stars, in which Kesha alleges that Dr. Luke abused another pop star have previously been part of the court documents.

Here is the official statement from Luke’s legal team about the involvement of Lady Gaga in the case:

“In connection with Dr. Luke’s defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities. Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

Information on the timing of Lady Gaga’s appearance in court has yet to be disclosed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSDr. LukeKESHALADY GAGA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 3 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 4 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 5 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP