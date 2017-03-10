Getty Image

Dr. Luke and his lawyers have subpoenaed Michael Eisele, the founder of the #FreeKesha movement. Pitchfork reports that according to the producer’s representation, they need to bring the fan who organized the pro-Kesha hashtag and protests because they believe he collaborated with Kesha to intentionally spread false information and create bogus petitions to as a means to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to end their association with Dr. Luke.

If a judge supports the subpoena, Eisele will be made to testify before Luke’s lawyers about how and why he started the movement and whether or not it was through contact with Kesha herself. Via the subpoena:

“Plaintiffs allege that Ms. Sebert and her representatives closely coordinated with Mr. Eisele to spread Ms. Sebert’s defamatory statements and tarnish Plaintiffs’ reputation. Plaintiffs further allege that Ms. Sebert, individually and through her representatives, has breached her contracts with Plaintiffs by, inter alia, encouraging and assisting Mr. Eisele in creating bogus Internet “petitions“ and in engaging in other tactics to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to terminate its business with Plaintiffs. As such, Plaintiffs believe that Mr. Eisele has information that is material and necessary to the prosecution of this action and is not reasonably available from any of the parties.”

The latest bit of information to come out in the duo’s back and forth flurry of lawsuits, countersuits and public comments involved a series of emails that Kesha’s team hoped would reveal a pattern of mental abuse. However, Luke’s own representation have shared further emails that seem to paint the producer in a much more positive light.