Annabel Mehran

We are quickly approaching a world where every single song ever recorded might be available through one of several different streaming platforms. Thought there still remain a few holdouts — I’m looking at you Tool — the list of artists and record companies holding their releases from either Apple, Spotify, Tidal or the like is dwindling every day. Hell, even Bob Seger just uploaded his albums recently, though not his fantastic 1970 record Mongrel with the Seger System, because apparently you can’t have it all.

All that’s to say, one of the bigger dominos in the anti-streaming camp, Drag City Records, has finally fallen, and if you hop on over to Apple Music, you can stream nearly every single album released under that company’s banner, including fantastic works by Joanna Newsom, Silver Jews, Jessica Pratt, Bonnie “Prince” Billy/Palace Music/Will Oldham, Smog, Cate Le Bon, and Six Organs of Admittance.

“Change is sometimes good,” the company noted in the press release that heralded this exclusive partnership with Apple. “Need some tunage for your lengthy commute? Biking and want something extra next-level in your ears for the final moments before a truck runs blindside your ass? Presto! Our selfless roster is more than ready to monetize whatever situation life throws at you.”